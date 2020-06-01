USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex and Korbit. USD Coin has a market cap of $726.15 million and $443.18 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.02476792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00073058 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 730,214,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,111,038 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, OKEx, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Korbit, CPDAX, FCoin, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

