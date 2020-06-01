USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and $74.48 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.02035582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00181898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029385 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.