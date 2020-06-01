USDX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,131.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. USDX has a total market capitalization of $594,582.71 and $1,131.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004077 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,766,972 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.