V-ID Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $544,274.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $544,274.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,914,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,357,368 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

