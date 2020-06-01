Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is WT Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,958. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

