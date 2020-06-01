Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,432,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.84. 2,669,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

