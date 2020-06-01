VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 8.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 11,689,206 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,581,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

