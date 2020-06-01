Verge Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. Verge has a total market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00482572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000452 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,283,690,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptopia, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.