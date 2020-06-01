Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $71.49 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00488039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003267 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,284,635,543 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coindeal, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Upbit, Binance, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Graviex, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

