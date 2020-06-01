VeriME (VME) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.70 or 0.04711135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

