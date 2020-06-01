Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Trading Up 6.3%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.32, approximately 3,862,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,553,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

