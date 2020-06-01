VIDY Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $705,290.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.04643714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00053454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.