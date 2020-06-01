Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 349.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners accounts for about 1.7% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 17,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.