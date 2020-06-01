Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 131.17 ($1.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective (down previously from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK traded up GBX 5.62 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 94.76 ($1.25). 5,366,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.