Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $351.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.