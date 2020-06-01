Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006205 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

