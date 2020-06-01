Waves Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00011502 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Exmo and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $116.03 million and approximately $31.91 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018847 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014231 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,089,236 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Upbit, Cryptohub, OKEx, Binance, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Huobi, Tidex, Liqui, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Kuna, Livecoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Gate.io, COSS, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

