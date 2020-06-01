Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2020 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $102.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

5/12/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/30/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/21/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/16/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/14/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/8/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/7/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/2/2020 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CCXI stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. 517,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,593. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Get ChemoCentryx Inc alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 40,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,454,472.02. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,757 shares of company stock worth $13,274,888. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $30,460,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.