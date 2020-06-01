Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurubis (NDA)

Aurubis (ETR: NDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/15/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Aurubis was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NDA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting €52.00 ($60.47). The company had a trading volume of 213,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Aurubis AG has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

