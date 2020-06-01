Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0966 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 144,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,099. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

