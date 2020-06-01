Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,766. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.97.
