Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 2,720,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

