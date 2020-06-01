Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.95

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 895400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,072. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.