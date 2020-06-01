WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 18,419 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 242.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,084. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58.

