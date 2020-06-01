WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 43,096 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 93,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,355,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. 968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.