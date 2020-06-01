WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 6,374 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,254. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

