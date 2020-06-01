WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 76,884 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 485,792 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

