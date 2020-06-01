WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 76,884 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 485,792 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.