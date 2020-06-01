WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 494.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.