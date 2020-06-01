WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,499,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

