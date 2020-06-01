WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

IAU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 998,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,688,559. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

