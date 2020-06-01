WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $863,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after buying an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.78. 8,999,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

