WESCAP Management Group Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

SPGP traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

