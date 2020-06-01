WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,219,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.10.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.27. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

