WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 585.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter.

HFXI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,168. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

