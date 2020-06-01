WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

SPYX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.58. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $83.39.

