WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,082. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

