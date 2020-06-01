WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15,699.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 110,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 109,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

GSEW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,089 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

