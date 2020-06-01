WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 40,235 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter.

HEFA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,448 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

