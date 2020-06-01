WESCAP Management Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 171,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 26.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,970. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

