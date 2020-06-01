Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $44.37

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.34, but opened at $44.37. Western Digital shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 5,368,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

