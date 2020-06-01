William E. Mudd Sells 4,138 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHDN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.67. 359,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,452. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.