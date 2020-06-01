William M. Rue Purchases 25,000 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. 343,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

