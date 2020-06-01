WinCash (WCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,810.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00010235 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $11,810.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

