Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $9,518.41

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,518.41 or 0.99363426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $450,223.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029336 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 508.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001333 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000949 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00073333 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 1,297 tokens.

The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

