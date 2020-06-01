WT Wealth Management Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.47. 621,370 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

