WT Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

