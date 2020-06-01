WT Wealth Management Sells 9,206 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 569,167 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 350,437 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,120,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,446,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. 42,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

