Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.42, approximately 847,785 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,248,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $893,150. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.