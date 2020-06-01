XDNA Hits Market Cap of $88,293.43 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. XDNA has a total market cap of $88,293.43 and $520.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XDNA has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000119 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 6,437,736 coins and its circulating supply is 6,437,547 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

