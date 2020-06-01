XinFin Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01546419 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00210875 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,785,720 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

